EXCLUSIVE: Thank God has a beautiful message like Raju Hirani films; Ajay Devgn is driving the project

Recently, it was announced that is teaming up with and Rakul Preet Singh on director Indra Kumar’s next, Thank God. Soon after, there were multiple reports going around in the trade, around the subject of the film. There is a strong buzz within the industry that Ajay plays the role of a god in this slice of life comedy, whereas Sid and Rakul portray the character of a married couple. The first schedule was wrapped up recently, and the makers were all geared up for the next schedule, but Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all plans.

We met Anand Pandit recently, who is producing the film with Bhushan Kumar and when asked about the prospects of Thank God, he said, “It’s a beautiful film and I wouldn’t call it a comedy. It has a beautiful message like all Raju Hirani films - it’s light hearted, hilarious with a message to live. I would call it a slice of life film and sure that it would be one of Indoo (director Indra Kumar’s) Ji’s best till date.”

Ajay sir is very hard working, focused, transparent and a straight forward person. For Thank God, he is the lead artist, driving the project.” Anand Pandi

Talking about the shooting schedule, Anand Pandit revealed, “We are done with the first schedule and now waiting for the pandemic to settle down before deciding on second schedule.” The filmmaker has worked with Ajay Devgn on Total Dhamaal and also the recently released, Big Bull. Opening up about his bond with AJ, he signed off, “We had a fantastic experience with him on Total Dhamaal. He is very hard working, focused, transparent and a straight forward person. For Thank God, he is the lead artist, driving the project.”

Stay tuned as the interview with Anand Pandit goes live on Friday. He spoke about Chehre and the future path of cinema in the midst of covid pandemic.

