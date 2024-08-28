EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Star Charles Edwards Talks About Lord Celebrimbor's Arc; 'There's A Huge Shift'

The excitement for the release of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power series is soaring. This acclaimed series comes with a grasping storyline that includes multiple characters. Ahead of the release of the show, Charles Edwards, who plays Lord Celebrimbor in the series, discusses his character’s arc in the new season.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Edwards, along with Charlie Vickers, spoke about the highly anticipated series. During the conversation, Edwards discussed the character arc of Lord Celebrimbor from season one to season two.

He mentioned, “There is a huge shift and the further we go into season two, there are many more mini shifts within that, it becomes a very twisty turny, kind of psychological thriller between these two characters.”

The actor further added, “But he starts out with honorable and mostly honorable intentions within mixed in within that there is a little bit of an ambition and pride and things like that which can muddy his choices.”

Edwards continued by saying that they thought the “joint venture” was intentionally beneficial. He further stated that it would be “great for everyone,” mostly for Vickers’s characters.

The other stars of the show, Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards, also sat down with Pinkvilla to discuss the series. They were asked about the challenges they faced while shooting the upcoming season. Markella, who plays Eleanor Brandyfoot, stated that they have received "incredible support" from everyone.

Whenever something seemed challenging, they would seek help from showrunners and directors by asking questions and discussing with each other. The actress shared that she found it to be "more fun" than anything. Markella stated that with difficulties, there is always something to be learned.

We will once again get to see Morfydd Clark, Owain Arthur, Robert Aramayo, Ismael Cruz, Benjamin Walker, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Meghan Richards, Peter Mullan, and many more in season two. Along with them, Ciarán Hinds and Sam Hazeldine will also join the adventure in the upcoming season.

Season 2 of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power will be released on August 29 and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

