EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Stars Markella Kavenagh And Megan Richards Reveal How Nori And Poppy Will 'Intersect' In S2

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which premiered in September 2022, captivated millions of viewers worldwide, establishing itself as one of the top original series for Prime Video of all time. With the premiere of season 2 of the much-celebrated show just a day away, anticipation is at an all-time high. Hence, we thought it would be a perfect time to explore the potential adventures that await fans beyond the horizon.

Pinkvilla sat down with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards to discuss their roles in the latest season, set to debut on August 29. When asked if their characters Nori and Poppy will intersect in season 2, Kavenagh, who plays Nori, revealed that their storylines do intersect in the upcoming season.

This happens much to Nori’s surprise, as she “sees that Poppy has kind of made the trek across to kind of join her and join the stranger” to help them and embark on the adventure together.

Kavenagh added that, though the duo's journey will be exciting, they will also, in quintessential LOTR fashion, encounter abundant danger and mischief. “The community that we (Nori and Poppy) stumble upon [in the show] really influences the rest of our journey,” she concluded.

Megan Richards, for her part, feels that her character continues to undergo “a lot of individual growth,” some of which the audience has already witnessed in season one. The English actor expressed that the trajectory of her character’s persistent growth is lovely for her as an actor to explore. Echoing the same excitement mentioned by Kavenagh, Richards added that there is a lot of growing up that happens for their characters.

Pinkvilla also had the opportunity to chat with The Rings of Power showrunner J.D. Payne, who further fueled the anticipation by describing the new season as “broader, deeper, and bigger.” What exactly J.D. meant by enabling these three adjectives to encapsulate what's on offer in season 2 will have to be decoded by fans when they finish watching the first three episodes of the 8-part show on August 29. The other episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime Video every following Thursday until the season concludes on October 3.

“Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, the Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and forge the legendary Rings of Power, threatening to bind all peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will,” the official synopsis of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 reads. The overview further teases that the new season “plunges its characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find his or her place in a world on the brink of calamity.”

Middle-earth calls your name, readers. Get ready!

