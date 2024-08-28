EXCLUSIVE: Tyroe Muhafidin And Ismael Cordova Reveals They'd Like To Play THIS The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Role Apart From Their Own

As fans around the world eagerly await the debut of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, anticipation for the Prime Video series is seen all around the globe. Tabloids and the total spectrum of pop culture are abuzz with coverage of the latest updates from the series franchise.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor Ismael Cruz Córdova, who essays the role of Arondir, and Tyroe Muhafidin, who portrays Theo in the series shared their thoughts on their ideal character choices and their dream roles. Muhafidin opened up about how his character, Theo, dealt with uncertainty and made rash decisions as he navigated the chaos around him.

When asked which other character he would have liked to play on the show, Tyroe Muhafidin said he would choose Sauron. “I’d choose Sauron. The layers to his character are fascinating and complex, which would be a nice challenge to portray,” he added.

Tyrone also added that the impact of Brownman’s exit creates new challenges for Theo and influences his development throughout the new season.

Furthermore, When asked about the positive and negative feedback from Season 1, Muhafidin acknowledged the love he received from fans but admitted that he doesn’t always connect to Theo’s character personally.

However, he clarified that does find the character cool and added, “Reddit says I’m pretty cool, and people even think I’m cool in India,”

Muhafidin on the other hand, spoke about how he loves to witness characters evolve and added “I like characters that go through moral growth and complex situations,” he said. “I would play a wizard because they have different levels of wizardry and their evolution is fascinating.”

Toward the rest of the chat, the actors touched upon the topic of how it was difficult to be away from home and stay in London to film. “It was a big adjustment, being so far from home for so long,” Muhafidin added. The two also indulged in a fun trivia towards the end.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of the fantasy show arrives on Amazon Prime Video on August 29 and will consist of eight episodes, just like Season 1.

