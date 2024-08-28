EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Stars Markella Kavenagh And Megan Richards Talks Filming S2; Says 'It Was More Fun' Than Challenging

Looking back at the success of Season 1, the anticipation behind the release of The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Powers Season 2 should not come as a surprise. The actors of the same elaborated on the challenging parts during the filming of the upcoming season.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the cast of the series, Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards along with the showrunner, J.D Payne spoke about the upcoming season. The cast was asked about the challenges they faced while filming the series. Meghan stated, “It’s not necessarily a challenge I would say.”

Markella added, “We also had the most incredible support from everyone that anything that seemed a little tricky or kind of we had to wrap our head around in terms of anything to do we could always ask showrunners questions and ask the directors questions and talk to each other.”

She continued that she just felt it was "more fun” than anything and said that with hardship there is something that can be learned.

The upcoming season will released on August 29. The much-awaited installment will surely be filled with many surprises as well as twists and turns. The series cast for season 2 includes Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, Owain Arthur as Prince Durin IV, Robert Aramayo as Elrond, Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir, Benjamin Walker as High King Gil-Galad, Ema Horvath as Eärien, Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoor, Peter Mullan as Kind Durin III, Meghan Richards as Poppy Proudfellow, Maxim Baldry as Isildur and Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa.

Along with the OG cast members, new faces have also joined this family including Ciarán Hinds as a new Dark Wizard character and Sam Hazeldine who will portray Orc leader Adar, along with many others who will also grace the screens in the upcoming season.

The series is loosely based on the adaptation of The Silmarillion authored by John Ronald Reuel Tolkien. It is set in a brief and peaceful Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the unfolding of events happened in Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This is a trial to bring Tolkien’s impressive work of this era to the television screens.

The show will be released in parts. The first three episodes will be released this week on August 29 and the next three in September. October will see the finale of the season 2. The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

