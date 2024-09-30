EXCLUSIVE: Toxic and Thalapathy 69 producers to make debut in Hindi with Priyadarshan’s next

Over the last few months, KVN Productions have been the talk of South India for mounting two of the most awaited films – Toxic and Thalapathy 69. While Toxic marks the return of Yash to the spectacle after the historic success of KGF Franchise, Thalapathy 69 is the farewell film of the biggest star of Tamil Nadu, Thalapathy 69.

While both the films are gearing up for a 2025 release, we hear that KVN Productions is joining hands with Thespian Films to make a debut in Hindi Film Industry.

According to sources close to the development, KVN Productions and Thespian Films have entered into a partnership and have roped in Priyadarshan for their Hindi debut. “Led by successful industrialist Mr. Venkat Narayana, KVN Productions is one of India's largest studios, while Thespian Films, under the guidance of Shailaja Desai Fenn, are coming together to produce Hindi Feature Film directed by well-known filmmaker Priyadarshan. The details are kept under wraps, but the the film is ready to roll soon,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the official announcement of the film is round the corner, and the makers intend to take it on floors this year itself. “It’s a special film, and the energies have aligned in the right way to put the film in motion,” the source added.

For those unaware, Priyadarshan recently announced his reunion with Akshay Kumar on Bhooth Bangla, which is expected to roll from early 2025. The film is touted to be a one of its kind horror-comedy, and will hit the big screen by 2025 end. Apart from this, Priyadarshan is also directing a thriller with Saif Ali Khan and Bobby Deol. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

