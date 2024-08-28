EXCLUSIVE: The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power Star Ismael Cruz Cordova Shares Fun Reaction To Audience Feedback; Says 'It Is My Character'

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the cast of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Season 2 opened up about their experiences working on the much-anticipated second installment. Among those featured were Ismael Cruz Cordova, who plays Arondir, and Tyroe Muhafidin, who portrays the character of Theo.

The actors shared insights into their evolving character arcs, the feedback they've received from fans, and the challenges they encountered while bringing this epic story to life. Here is how Ismael and Tyroe navigated their characters and how feedback helped them in finding confidence.

Ismael Cruz Cordova shares reaction to audience feedback for Season 1

In the chat, when asked what the feedback and reaction to the first season has been like, both the actors talked about the love and support they got from the viewers. Ismael Cruz Cordova also mentioned how he likes to keep the relationship between him and his character personal.

"With all the respect in the world and all the consideration, it is my character. So I know and I understand him, and he understands me. And I with respect, I don’t think I took any of it," Ismael Cruz Cordova shared.

On the other hand, Tyroe had a different take on his character. Mentioning that a lot of people love his character, he shared how it was confusing for him. "There is a lot of support and just a lot of people said they love Theo, which I think is confusing," Tyroe added.

He then explained that he does not believe Theo to be a nice kid. "I don't particularly think he’s a great kid," he added. "He’s not the nicest guy. I wouldn’t be friends with him. You always bat for him (pointing at Ismael)."

The cast of TLOTR: Rings of Power also took a quick quiz on how well they know their characters. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 premieres on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

