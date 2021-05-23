EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sameera Reddy opens up on ‘Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu’ & her mother in law Manjri Varde

Sameera Reddy and her mother in law Manjri Varde celebrated one year of ‘Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu’ in April.

Last month, actress Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde celebrated one year of their online series - ‘Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu’, which has received a lot of love on their social media handles. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Reddy opened up on how it all started. “For someone who was so shy and wouldn't even let me take a picture of her, I have to say I have discovered this Meena Kumari in her - where now she loves it you know. We just celebrated one year of ‘Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu’, which came about in the lockdown. I think in the lockdown… we’ve never spent so much time like we did, and I have to admit at some level we could have driven each other crazy, which I am sure we did, because we were all stuck together in the beginning of the lockdown,” says Sameera.

She further adds, “But a month into the lockdown, I think we both just realised that we can have a little bit of fun, because we both know this is a very crazy situation. That’s how it happened. Videos even with the children happened because of the lockdown.” Sameera also talks about parenting in today’s time. “I think what’s difficult today as parenting is, I would say because of the current situation, which will continue for a bit, (so) every parent out there is struggling with trying to work and trying to just balance out having the kids and your husband at home all the time,” says the actress.

Sameera also adds, “It is very different even for your own relationship with your partner. We are all thrown together, and we are trying to do the studying online. So basically you are the teacher, you are everything, and where do you get time for yourself or even time with your husband. It is very crazy in the situation today. But parenting overall is very different. It's a lot of hard work, a lot of pressure, a lot of judgement from outside and a lot of expectations,” Sameera points out.

