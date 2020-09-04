EXCLUSIVE: Sameera Reddy reveals how she was once replaced by a starkid: Producer hid the truth from me

Sameera Reddy reveals she was replaced from three films - once because of nepotism and twice because of other reasons. Watch her unapologetic interview to find out.

Every actor has their own untold story - one that is hardly voiced out or shared. But when an honest person like Sameera Reddy decides to open up, a lot of the chinks in the armour come out as well. From dealing with racism and fatshaming from a really early age to being rejected because producers felt she 'didn't have it in her', she has come a long way. Dealing with nepotism to casting couch, she's braved it all. When asked whether she was ever replaced in films, Sameera laughs, "I was replaced in three films and wasn't given a proper reason. Once, they replaced me with a starkid and the other time, I got replaced because the actor was friendly with someone else."



Talking about the incident when she was hit by nepotism as well, the Musafir star shares, "I had signed this film and the producer called me to his office to tell me I'm not in it anymore. They said, 'You dont have it in you'. I felt terrible and started doubting myself. I told my mother that maybe he is right, I am not made for films. But then, I was told by a wellwisher that I was replaced by a starkid and that the producer didn't have the guts to tell me the truth. I can't tell you which film it was but it was very early on in my career."

But that hasn't made Sameera bitter about work, she adds. "This industry has given me a lot and I have nothing against it. In fact I always say that I won't ever talk bad about the business because it has been kind to me. I respect films and I can't go against it. If I had the guts to go there and adhere to everything they wanted me to do, then I also have to be ready for these tamachas because it is a very competitive space."

