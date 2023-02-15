EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shehzada duo Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon reveal their secret to deal with failures

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are currently on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Shehzada . The trailer and songs of this film has already created a lot of hype and fans are super excited to watch this film. Well, this film is special not only because Kartik will be doing action for the first time on the silver screen but also because he will be turning a producer with it. Both the actors came together for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla and opened their hearts out about Shehzada and their film careers. Scroll down to read what was their reply when asked about how they deal with successes and failures.

Success and failures go hand in hand for any actor in Bollywood. If one film is a hit then the other can be a flop. Well, just ahead of Shehzada’s release when Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were asked about how they personally take failures, the actors had a prompt reply. The Mimi star replied, “Jo apne control me hai uska tension le sakte hai, lekin jo apne control me nahi hai uska tension nahi le sakte because koi fayda nahi hai. So ya it's heartbreaking sometimes when it happens but I have also realised that no matter how well you have done in a film or how hard you have worked, you might be giving the best performance of your life but if the film doesn’t work, nothing works. So it is first important to focus on the film and hope that the film works for anything else to work. So ya it is heartbreaking but you need to sort of move on. You need to look at it, maybe find reasons if there are…on why it did not work, learn from it, absorb it and just move on.”

Kartik added, “I mean ya it is heartbreaking when you put in so much effort into a film and it doesn’t work. I mean it has happened with me where I have really given it all and the film didn’t do well at the box office then you feel ki yaar kyu nahi chali..chal jati to…so you want your films to work. And ha mehnat bhi and plus ye bhi ki aapne shayad apne character pe bahut work kiya ho, aapne as an actor bhi bahut sari nayi cheezein usme try ki ho. But then it's not in your hands. You have to just…take it as a pinch of salt and chod dena chahiye upar wale pe ki ha yaar aage agli film, agli film me phir se prove karenge. Shayad wo chalega…to bas wo cheez hai, use zyada kuch nahi.” Kriti concluded by saying, “You can sulk also, you can cry also on some days…that happens, you are human.”

