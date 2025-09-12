BTS’ Jin gifts 18K white gold ring to RM, J-Hope calls him ‘eternal friend’ in 31st birthday updates: PICS

The members of BTS are ringing in RM’s birthday with a shower of love, and it’s everything the fans have been waiting for and more. The rapper from the team turned 31 on September 12 and is seemingly celebrating it surrounded by his loved ones. Taking to his Instagram stories to show off his new blond hair color as well as flex his physique, the singer confessed how he missed his fans and thanked them for the many fan projects they had arranged for his birthday. Subsequently, he also reposted member J-Hope's wish for him, calling him ‘reliable’ and bragging about the luxury gift the oldest hyung of the team, Jin, had given him.

RM receives affection and gifts in abundance from fellow BTS members

Soon after his birthday began, J-Hope took to his social media account to share two photos of the leader from the group’s time in Los Angeles. Seemingly taken during their beach outing a few weeks ago, he showed off the broad and dependable back of his same-aged friend, calling him ‘reliable’. The birthday boy reshared the post with a kissy face emoji, thanking him for the support. The two have always maintained mutual respect for their contributions to the team as the general captain of the seven boys and the dance leader. The MONA LISA singer used a Korean song titled ‘Eternal Friend’, a perfect nod to the bond shared between the two.

In a separate update, RM revealed the gift that Jin had bestowed upon him for turning 31. In true generous elder member style, the two could be seen wearing matching FRED jewellery, with the brand ambassador’s two hands being graced by delicate and sparkly diamond bracelets.

The younger one was given an 18-carat white gold diamond-studded ring from the luxury label, which he showed off, writing, “Jin hyung gifted me” with crying emojis, expressing his happiness.

