Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff's action packs a punch but storyline tests your patience

Plot:

Lost in love, Tiger Shroff’s Ronny turns the world upside down, and not in a healthy way. The character hallucinates, landing repeatedly in hospitals or police stations. Naturally, as the hero, he rises to battle the menacing villains, Sanjay Dutt's Chacko and Saurabh Sachdeva's Paulo — along with their army of goons in classic one-man-army style. The suspense lies in whether Ronny is truly hallucinating or being framed, which forms the central thread of Baaghi 4.

What Works:

Tiger Shroff owns the Baaghi franchise, and his persona fits seamlessly into the role of a naval defense officer in this fourth instalment. The screenplay holds interest, while the background score heightens emotions and keeps you hooked. Action choreography doesn't necessarily stand out but blends well with Tiger's style, making it enjoyable. The second half, in particular, keeps audiences entertained, at times even unintentionally so (pun intended).

Sanjay Dutt's Chacko is a force to reckon with, his mere presence adding an intimidating aura. Though Tiger and Sanjay dominate the narrative, the ensemble cast gets enough space to shine. The film's color palette is thoughtfully crafted, never straining the eyes. Overall, it serves as a big-screen action potboiler.

What Doesn't Work:

The makers seem to have taken a leaf from Animal, and it shows. Nearly 80 percent of the cast and sequences mirror that blockbuster, with only Tiger and Sanjay replacing Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Think of it as Animal in a multiverse, except here, the fight is for love, not family.

At 163 minutes, the film drags, especially in its stretched-out first half that merely lays the groundwork for the real story. Adding to this deja vu, Sanjay Dutt's styling evokes shades of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal. In fact, after Sanju, it's hard not to see Ranbir when Dutt is on screen, a compliment to Ranbir's transformation but a distraction here.

Performances:

Tiger Shroff delivers a knockout performance. He may not be a jack of all trades, but in action, he's a master, and when blended with romance, it works. This film proves he's best when he sticks to his strengths.

Shreyas Talpade (Jeetu, Ronny's brother) is phenomenal in his supporting role. Sonam Bajwa, despite a brief part, leaves a mark. Upendra Limaye, as a cop who amusingly never wears his uniform's shirt, owns every frame he appears in.

Saurabh Sachdeva fully inhabits Paulo, right down to his breathing, making him a chilling antagonist. For debutante Harnaaz Sandhu, it's a dream launch; she gets the maximum screen space after Tiger. While her dialogue delivery and pronunciation need polish, she adds glamor and shows promise for the future.

And finally, Sanjay Dutt, magnificent, menacing, and magnetic as always.

Final Verdict:

Certain scenes defy logic, but that's the charm of mainstream cinema, where heroes arrive like knights in shining armor to rescue love against all odds. You'll step in to watch Baaghi 4, but may walk out with flashes of Animal lingering in your mind. Either way, it's a one-time watch on the silver screen that won't hurt.

