Lokah Kerala Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer sets All-Time record for biggest 3rd Sunday, crosses L2 Empuraan

Malayalam superhero movie, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, continued to storm the box office even in the third weekend. The Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer recorded another solid weekend at the Kerala box office, while sweeping the previous box office benchmarks.

Debuted with Rs 2.70 crore, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra entered the Rs 50 crore club in its second weekend. The movie kept on gaining traction and wrapped its second week slightly under the Rs 75 crore mark. It entered the third weekend with a bang and set new benchmarks.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra records biggest 3rd Saturday and 3rd Sunday in Kerala

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan on a budget of Rs 30 crore, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has emerged as one of the most profitable ventures of Malayalam cinema this year. As per estimates, the superhero film added approx. Rs 13.75 crore to the tally in the third weekend, with historic 3rd Saturday and Sunday of Rs 5.20 crore and Rs 5.30 crore, respectively.

It surpassed the previous best 3rd Saturday and 3rd Sunday records of Mohanlal's Thudarum in Kerala. The total cume of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has reached Rs 88.55 crore gross, which means, it became the third biggest grosser in Kerala surpassing L2 Empuraan.

Day-wise box office collections of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.40 crore 7 Rs 5.45 crore 8 Rs 6.20 crore 9 Rs 5.80 crore 10 Rs 7.30 crore 11 Rs 7.00 crore 12 Rs 5.10 crore 13 Rs 4.20 crore 14 Rs 3.50 crore 15 Rs 3.10 crore 16 Rs 3.25 crore 17 Rs 5.20 crore 18 Rs 5.30 crore (est.) Total Rs 88.55 crore gross

The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is all set to cross the lifetime business of Tovino Thomas’ 2018 tomorrow and then it will head towards the Rs 100 crore box office club. Based on the current trends, Lokah will emerge as the second Malayalam movie to enter this coveted club after Thudarum at the Kerala box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

