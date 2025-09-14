Materialists OTT Release: How to Watch Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal’s New Romance on Netflix

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal’s highly anticipated romance film Materialists is now streaming online. The contemporary love story follows a matchmaker, played by Johnson, who finds herself torn between her ex and a seemingly perfect new love interest. The film, directed by Celine Song, known for her acclaimed work Past Lives, is available for streaming on Netflix from Saturday, September 13.

Materialists follows the story of Lucy Mason, a former actress turned successful matchmaker in New York City. Lucy, who calls herself an “eternal bachelorette,” has dedicated her career to helping others find love while keeping her own heart guarded. She thrives professionally but faces personal struggles as she navigates modern dating, wealth, and societal expectations.

The plot takes a turn when Lucy reconnects with her struggling actor ex while simultaneously being drawn to an ambitious financier who seems like the ideal match on paper. Her personal and professional worlds collide, forcing her to confront what true happiness in a relationship really means.

Here’s how to watch Materialists online

The film was released on Netflix at midnight, following the standard OTT release pattern for movies that have already had a theatrical run. Viewers in India can stream Materialists on smart TVs, tablets, laptops, mobile phones, and other connected devices. The US theatrical release was handled by A24 on June 13, followed by an international release through Sony Pictures Releasing International, receiving positive feedback from audiences and critics alike.

The supporting cast includes Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Louisa Jacobson, Dasha Nekrasova, Eddie Cahill, Sawyer Spielberg, and Joseph Lee. The film is produced by Killer Films and 2AM, maintaining a contemporary and polished look that blends romance with realism.

With its mix of romance, comedy, and real-life dilemmas, Materialists is poised to be one of the most talked-about OTT releases of the year. Fans of Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal now have the perfect film to binge this weekend.

