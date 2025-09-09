EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol in talks to reunite with Anil Sharma on Coal King; Gadar 3 also in the works

In 2023, Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma scripted history with Gadar 2, as the film went ahead to earn over Rs 500 crore to emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema. Ever since, there have been several reports and conjectures about the reunion of Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma. Earlier in an interview, Anil Sharma had confirmed to Pinkvilla that Gadar 3 is in the works and the writers are working on an idea to expand the world of Gadar into a trilogy. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Anil Sharma recently met Sunny Deol and discussed a larger-than-life action-drama titled Coal King.

A source shares, “Anil Sharma and Sunny Deol have been discussing several original ideas over the last 2 years – and the one which has excited both of them at this point of time is a larger-than-life drama set against the backdrop of Coal Mafia. It’s titled Coal King and features Sunny Deol in a never-before-seen avatar. The script is written, and it is all work in progress on the dialogue draft at the moment.”

The source further informs that the talks are in nascent stages, and it will take time for things to materialize. “Apart from Coal King, Anil Sharma is also working on Gadar 3 as a big-scale period action film. A call on his immediate next will be taken by the end of this year, but the three scripts are presently being worked upon simultaneously,” the source adds.

Talking of Sunny Deol, the actor is running on a packed schedule. He will soon start shooting with Sidharth P Malhotra for a Netflix original actioner, followed by a big action thriller produced by Excel Entertainment. He is also playing the part of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, and will be rejoining the shoot towards the end of 2025. In the release slate, there’s Border 2 and Lahore: 1947 set for arrival in the coming year. The Anil Sharma film could materialize in 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

