Why were Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma kicked out of a café in New Zealand? Jemimah Rodrigues reveals fun incident

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are living a peaceful and quiet life in London away from the limelight. They hardly ever make it to the headlines, but one thing they never miss out on is making sure they often meet their friends and peers with warmth. Recently, Indian women’s cricket star Jemimah Rodrigues met the star couple and spoke about their cafe outing in an interview.

Jemimah Rodrigues spoke about her café meet with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Talking to Mashable India, Jemimah Rodrigues revealed her fun interaction with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in New Zealand. The cricket star was accompanied by her teammate Smriti Mandhana, who sought Kohli’s advice on batting. These two started the conversation by seeking his permission they talked to him about batting. They then invited him to a café in the hotel where the men’s and women’s teams were lodged.

Rodrigues further revealed that Anushka was also present with them, and during the first half an hour, they only spoke about cricket. She added, “he actually told Smriti and me that ‘you both have the power to change women’s cricket, and I can see that happening.” She also quipped that their conversations went on for 4 hours, where they also spoke about life.

“It felt like a few long-lost friends who met and spoke. The only reason we stopped was because the café staff kicked us out,” she said.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spend quality time in London

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently in London, enjoying their time away from all the limelight and hustle and bustle of Mumbai. These two are making sure to spend all their time with their kids, Vamika and Akaay. The family of four is often spotted spending quality time in London by fans. But it is definitely proof that they are having a gala time.

There have been several pictures and videos of the cricketer on social media where he is obliging fans with selfies while he is indulging in his regular routine. Anushka, on the other hand, has not signed any upcoming movie, and reportedly, her Chakda Xpress might also be shelved.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Dhanashree Verma cannot like gold after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo…’