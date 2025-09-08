EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangda Singh joins Salman Khan in Leh for 15-day Battle of Galwan shoot

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh has joined Salman Khan in Leh, Ladakh, for the next schedule of their upcoming film Battle of Galwan. The team recently headed to the region to shoot key portions of the film, which is inspired by true events. The Leh schedule is expected to last for about ten days and will capture the natural beauty and rugged landscapes of Ladakh.

Shooting schedule in Leh

According to sources, this schedule is an important phase of filming. Crucial scenes involving Chitrangda Singh and Salman Khan will be shot here. The makers aim to use the unique landscape of Ladakh to give the story an authentic backdrop. With its striking terrain and raw setting, Leh adds to the visual scale of the film. The cast and crew have been seen arriving together, with Salman Khan leading the team for this highly anticipated schedule.

Chitrangda Singh, who is known for her versatile roles and screen presence, will be seen in a significant role in Battle of Galwan. This project marks an important addition to her film career, as she joins a powerful ensemble cast.

Here’s why the Leh shoot is getting attention: the team is expected to wrap up key character portions in this schedule. Since the film is inspired by real incidents, the natural setting of Ladakh helps in keeping the narrative closer to reality. The filmmakers are focusing on authenticity, and Ladakh’s stark landscapes make it an ideal location for the story.

A source close to the production shared that the schedule will cover some of the most crucial parts of the film. This is one of the final outdoor shoots before the project moves into its next phase.

Chitrangda Singh’s role in the film

Chitrangda Singh has expressed excitement about being part of Battle of Galwan. The actress is expected to bring emotional depth and strength to her character. Over the years, she has built a reputation for choosing roles that balance elegance and intensity, and this film adds another layer to her filmography.

Battle of Galwan is inspired by real-life events along the India-China border. The film focuses on the courage and challenges faced by soldiers during the clashes in Galwan Valley. With Salman Khan leading the cast and supported by actors like Chitrangda Singh, the movie aims to present a gripping retelling of the incident. The project has drawn attention for its subject as well as its ensemble cast, making it one of the most awaited Bollywood releases.

