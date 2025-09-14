Tamannaah Bhatia says Karan Johar ‘isn’t validated enough’ as she talks about filmmaker’s understanding of female characters in films

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has praised filmmaker Karan Johar for his support of talent both within and outside the Hindi film industry. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Tamannaah said Karan has been “consistently understanding women for many, many years now” and spoke about his ability to create strong female characters in his films.

Tamannaah praises Karan Johar’s inclusivity

Tamannaah described Karan Johar as “extremely warm and welcoming” and someone who uplifts people regardless of their background. “As a person, I think he’s extremely warm and welcoming, and he champions people who’re from the industry and those who aren’t from the industry,” she said.

She added that Karan’s approach to storytelling shows his awareness of women’s perspectives. “Maybe Karan has an in-depth understanding of women, but he isn’t validated enough for that. He’s a person who has consistently done that for many, many years now,” she shared.

The actor also pointed out that Karan has balanced glamour with responsibility. “Many a times, he has and continues to be the face of great causes while he enjoys being in this set-up of glamour and is his fun self. He’s a great example for how to take the responsibility of the industry that he belongs to, and he holds that very proudly,” she said.

What about the nepotism debate?

Karan Johar has often faced criticism on social media for being associated with nepotism in Bollywood. The debate gained attention when Kangana Ranaut called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” on Koffee With Karan 5. Since then, the filmmaker has regularly been at the center of online discussions.

Recently, Karan responded strongly to an Instagram user who referred to him as “nepo kid ka daijaan (nanny for nepo kids).” He replied, “Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh!! Aur khud kuch kaam kar (Shut up! Don’t breed negativity sitting at home! Watch the work of the two kids! And do some work yourself)!!!!”

Tamannaah and Karan’s new project on Prime Video

Tamannaah is currently working with Karan Johar on the new Prime Video series Do You Wanna Partner. The show premiered on September 12 and features a star cast including Diana Penty, Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

Written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora, and Mithun Gangopadhyay, the series is directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta backing the project.

