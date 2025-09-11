HYBE accuses Min Hee Jin of orchestrating fake sajaegi attack on ILLIT and LE SSERAFIM, find out what it means

Amid ADOR and NewJeans’ contract dispute over the validity of the girl group’s exclusive contract, ex-CEO Min Hee Jin is leading a fight of her own against the parent label, HYBE. A second court hearing was held on September 11, where the executive producer behind the team stepped forward as a witness in an attempt to plead her case in the ‘put option’ legal issue against the media giant. Amid many rebuttals on both sides, a report from Chosun Ilbo revealed that the alleged plan to incite music chart manipulation or sajaegi was brought up. It was noted that the idea to accuse two groups in the company was made even before the debut of ILLIT.

HYBE declares major breach of trust with former ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin

During the trial, the Chief Legal Officer of HYBE, Jung Jin Soo, claimed that Min Hee Jin planned music chart manipulation and a public opinion fight against HYBE girl groups LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT, even before the latter’s debut. They have cited the documents of ‘Project 1945’, which was found during the audit carried out by HYBE on ADOR, as their base for the argument. February 19 and March 25, which are LE SSERAFIM’s comeback (3rd mini-album) and debut days, respectively in 2024, were dug into.

As such, HYBE has accused Min Hee Jin and former Vice President Lee Sang Woo of ideating to get the two teams involved in sajaegi issues from the get-go, believed to have been written on March 2, 2024. Moreover, the agency has alleged that planned attacks like ‘Searching for employee controversy,’ ‘Investigating communities/ social media,’ ‘Same concept photos, imitation of New Jeans’, and more were their major points of dispute for the public opinion manipulation. A meeting between the ex-CEO and the parents of the girl group’s members was held on March 29, 2024, where supposed evidence of plans to use netizens’ opinions was found.

