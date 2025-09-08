EXCLUSIVE Interview: Tanishaa Mukerji credits sister Kajol for Yug's upbringing: 'Mai Ajay ko koi credit nahi dungi'

Famous actor Tanishaa Mukerji recently engaged in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, where she shared insights about her personal and professional life. During the interview, we asked her about her relationship with her niece Nysa Devgan and nephew Yug Devgan, who are the children of her sister Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Tanishaa mentioned that since Nysa and Yug are now teenagers, she no longer feels like a "cool aunt" to them.

Tanishaa Mukerji talks about her niece and nephew

When asked whether she considers herself a cool aunt to Nysa Devgan and Yug, Tanishaa explained that teenagers often prefer to talk to their friends rather than their family. She said, "We are not cool. We stopped being cool the moment they became teenagers."

Tanishaa Mukerji continued, "Till 35 we are going to be uncool, 35 ke baad shayad hum vaapis cool ban jayenge. Vapis maasi bulayenge, shayad aayenge, hug karenge, ye sab 35 ke baad hoga. Abhi 15-20 saal ke liye bhul jaao. Mai bhul gayi. Saare mere neices and nephews ab teenager bann gaye hai. It's very scary (Until they turn 35, we will just have to accept that we are uncool. Maybe after 35, they'll start calling me again, giving hugs, and wanting to be around me. For now, for the next 15-20 years, forget it. I've forgotten; all my nieces and nephews have become teenagers. It's very scary)."

She explained how it becomes scary to talk to teenagers and have to be conscious of what to say. Tanishaa added, "You are just craving love from them (laughs). That is teenagers."

Speaking about Yug, Tanishaa claimed, "He is a very well brought up boy, and I give it all to my sister. Mai toh biased hu toh mai Ajay (Ajay Devgn) ko koi credit nahi dungi (I’m biased, so I won't give any credit to Ajay). All credit to my sister. She is an outstanding mother. She is the best mother in the world. I know because I felt it. She was my mother a lot of the times."

On the professional front, Tanishaa Mukerji has been a part of several films and hit reality Television shows Bigg Boss 7, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and more.

