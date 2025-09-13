Aamir Khan admits to feeling ‘overconfident’ before Laal Singh Chaddha’s release, recalls spending 4 times more than budget

Aamir Khan recently made the headlines after appearing in the lead role for Sitaare Zameen Par. Now, the Bollywood superstar has revealed that he felt overconfident about his movie Laal Singh Chaddha before its release, which cost him dearly.

Aamir Khan on feeling ‘overconfident’ about Laal Singh Chaddha

Speaking with the YouTube channel, Game Changers, Aamir Khan admitted to feeling overconfident about Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor said, “I have a habit of putting every film I produce through an economic filter. I focus on the fact that the film should not result in any losses. Unfortunately, I didn’t put Laal Singh Chaddha through that filter.”

The actor revealed that he had spent Rs 200 crore on the film, an amount he now feels should have been significantly lower. Khan added, “I became a little overconfident with Laal Singh Chaddha because I had delivered too many back-to-back hits. That is where I went wrong. I didn’t do economic capping on the film.”

“When you know your film will earn you Rs 120 crore, you can keep your budget up to Rs 80 crore, maximum. Ideally, it should have been between Rs 50 and 60 crore. However, we ended up spending Rs 200 crore,” he concluded.

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi-language comedy-drama movie directed by Advait Chandan. A remake of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump, the Aamir Khan-led film was written by Atul Kulkarni.

The movie follows the story of Laal Singh Chaddha, a kind-hearted man with a low IQ who is on a train journey through Punjab. As he is travelling, he begins to narrate the adventurous and extraordinary life he had with his co-passengers, forming the central narrative of the story.

Alongside Khan, the film featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and others in significant roles. The film had received mixed reviews upon release and ultimately ended up having underwhelming numbers in India. However, reports suggest it found greater success in overseas markets.

Aamir Khan’s recent films

Aamir Khan was last seen in a cameo role for the Rajinikanth starrer flick Coolie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action entertainer is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Aamir will be reuniting with director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke.

