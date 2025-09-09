EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani locked as female lead of Awarapan 2 with Emraan Hashmi; Shoot begins in September

In 2007, Mohit Suri and Emraan Hashmi teamed up on the Mukesh Bhatt produced gangster based love story titled Awarapan. While the film was a failure at the box office, it earned a cult status over the years among the cine-goers. The music of Awarapan too caught on, and today, the film is considered to be one of the most tragic love-story of Mohit Suri’s filmography. The love and appreciation over the years resulted in the makers to proceed and announce the sequel to Awarapan, with the return of Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit. However, Nitin Kakkar replaced Mohit Suri as the director.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Mukesh Bhatt and Nitin Kakkar have roped in Disha Patani to play the female lead of Awarapan 2. “Much like Awarapan, the sequel too is an intense love story, set against the backdrop of the gangster world. The spirit of the first part is intact, and the makers are expanding the world into a sequel format with 2x the romance and 2x the emotions. Emraan Hashmi will be playing Shivam Pandit, whereas details of Disha's character have been kept under wraps,” revealed a source close to the development.

The script warranted the presence of someone like Disha, and the actress too fell in love with the script right at the narration. “Disha was bowled over by the emotional arc in the script, and it was an instant yes from her end to come on board,” the source informed, quick to add that the team of Awarapan is presently working on the music, with the intent to hit the bullseye with all the romantic songs.

“Awarapan stands for music, and the sequel too will have a wholesome music album, with the possibility for the return of some old melodies. The shoot for Awarapan 2 begins by September end/early October, and the team is looking to call it a wrap by the month of January,” the source concluded. The film is set for a Summer 2026 release.

More actors are being cast in the film at the point of time, and we will be bringing all updates exclusively on Pinkvilla soon.

