EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Siddharth Anand completes 20 years in Hindi Film Industry; Says, “Want to create franchises & loved characters but…”

On March 9, 2005, Siddharth Anand made his debut as a director with the Saif Ali Khan and Priety Zinta-led Salaam Namaste. The film proved to be a clean hit, and 20 years later, the filmmaker is standing with a 100 percent success ratio with films like Ta Ra Rum Pum, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, Bang Bang, War, Pathaan, and Fighter among others. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sid Anand opened up about completing 25 years in the industry.

Advertisement

“At every stage of my journey, the definition of success meant different things. I started out as an AD in 2000, and back then, success for me was just being able to make another film. In our industry, the biggest validation for filmmakers is getting an actor, because it means you are relevant. And today, success to me is being able to make a film that I want to make. Earlier, I had to make films that would do well, today, I am grateful that I can choose films that I want to make. So today, success to me is the free to choose a film that I want to make. I don’t have to cater to the needs of market or the actor,” says Siddharth Anand, looking back at the success he tasted over the last 20 years.

I just know that there is a certain rulebook that I follow. I garnish the film with certain ingredients. I always ensure, I sprinkle the film with those garnishes Siddharth Anand

With 8 films under his pipeline, Siddharth Anand is presently shooting for his 9th directorial – King with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. When asked to comment on the film that’s closest to his heart, Siddharth adds, “All films are really close to your heart. Whenever you are making a film, that film is closest to your heart. Right now, the film I am making is the closest to my heart.”

Advertisement

Sid goes down memory lane to term Tara Rum Pum the toughest film of his career. “The fact that I really enjoy my work makes it all easy, but films are difficult. The toughest film for me to shoot was Tara Rum Pum. All the NASCAR racing sequences were really tough to put together. I look back at Tara Rum Pum as the toughest film of my career.” And is there anything different Sid would do, if he was to make the film today? “Tara Rum Pum is special, and I am glad it has aged well. Today, I might treat poverty a little differently in Tara Rum Pum. People found the poverty I showed in New York at that time a little too comfortable. The emotions and thrills were great for that time, but I would treat the poverty a little differently,” he smiles.

On June 27, the Brad Pitt-led F1 brought Tara Rum Pum back in conversation on the social media. Has he read them? “It’s really funny that people are comparing he two films. F1 is just too spectacular and people talking about our film in the same breath is extremely special. But I know the facts. I am a huge fan of Joseph Kosinski, and the way he shot the film made it even more spectacular.” After helming four romantic comedies, Siddharth Anand transitioned to the action genre in 2014 with Bang Bang. And it’s no looking back since then. However, he hopes to return to the romantic genre again.

Advertisement

Today, I might treat poverty a little differently in Tara Rum Pum. People found the poverty I showed in New York at that time a little too comfortable. The emotions and thrills were great for that time, but I would treat the poverty a little differently Siddharth Anand

Sid insists, “I am constantly on the lookout to make a romantic film and I really want to get back to it once at-least. I have managed to make 8 films in 20 years, and I always need a lot of belief to give 3 years to go and make the film. I am looking for a romantic film actively.” There’s a common consensus in the industry and internet that no one presents heroes like Siddharth Anand – be it Hrithik Roshan in Bang Bang, War, and Fighter, or Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. What’s the secret of this? “I think presentation of my heroes is something that comes very naturally to me. It’s my natural form of filmmaking to present things in a larger-than-life manner. Also, I don’t need to do too much to present Hrithik Roshan or Shah Rukh Khan, they fantastic – the way they look, the way they hold screens, and their aura. I don’t think, I need to do much.”

Advertisement

And can it be termed a Siddharth Anand trademark? “Errrmm… I just know that there is a certain rulebook that I follow. I garnish the film with certain ingredients. I always ensure, I sprinkle the film with those garnishes.” Can he tell us more about his secret ingredients? He laughs, “Those things are only for me to know. Let me rephrase, it’s for me to know and audiences to enjoy.” Siddharth however believes that the audience is very basic with their demands for consumption of content. “The audience demand is simple – entertainment. They don’t want to be enlightened but entertained. We must understand that we are making films for the audience first – we must always put them first, think of them and entertain them.”

Siddharth has turned a producer by launching his banner Marflix co-founded by Mamta Anand. He is planning a multi-film slate, which is presently in different stages of development. “Right now, the film I am making is going to consume sometime, and my focus is on direction. But Mamta, my partner in Marflix is actively working on some stuff. She will be the right person to give details on our projects when the time is right.”

Advertisement

Over the 20-year period, Siddharth has created films like Bang Bang, War, Pathaan, and Fighter, which have the scope for a second part. But Sid has willingly stayed away from the sequels. He exults, “I really need to be motivated to be able to make a part two and I have not found the stories that take those characters forward. I try to do things that are not in my comfort zone. I don’t want to be in a zone thinking about love for the franchise, and take things for granted. I want to challenge myself and do things that are new. Of course, I want to keep creating new franchises, which I don’t know when I will get back to them. The aim is to create characters that are loved by the audience.”

Lastly, is there a genre that Sid wishes to make? “There is a genre I want to work on, and it’s something I have been working on (silently). It’s something that needs a lot of prep, and very challenging. I don’t want to jinx it by speaking about it,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, King is slated to hit the big screen in 2027. The shooting is presently underway in Poland with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut gears up for Queen 2 and Tanu Weds Manu 3 from November 2025