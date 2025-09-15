Bigg Boss 19, September 14, Weekend Ka Vaar Episode Highlights: Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri end their friendship with Nehal Chudasama

Bigg Boss 19, September 14, Episode Highlights: The episode begins with Akshay Kumar interacting with the contestants. He checks in with Baseer Ali to see if the latter is doing fine. Baseer shares that he has always been vocal and is quite sensitive. Akshay then teases Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha, and their playful banter leaves everyone in splits. Following this light-hearted interaction, Akshay engages the contestants in a game.

He explains a prop brought by Mridul and Shehbaz. Akshay instructs the contestants to place photos of their fellow housemates into the BB court prop. Akshay asks Zeishan to name the contestant he considers the biggest criminal in the Bigg Boss house. Zeishan names Nehal, accusing her of escalating minor issues into major fights.

Next, Akshay Kumar asks Tanya to name the Lord of the Bigg Boss house, someone who influences others' decisions. Tanya names Kunickaa Sadanand. Akshay then playfully teases Pranit More about his social media reels, mentioning that even he has seen them, just like Salman Khan. He tells Pranit that they all plan to meet him after the show. Akshay then encourages him to continue his stand-up comedy on them.

Akshay continues the game by asking Pranit to name a contestant he believes isn't contributing much to the show; Pranit names Nagma Mirajkar. He then asks Gaurav to name a contestant who constantly fights, and Gaurav points to Kunickaa again. Lastly, Akshay asks Mridul to name a contestant who acts as everyone's lawyer, and Mridul selects Abhishek Bajaj.

Verdict task

Akshay Kumar asks everyone to go to the verdict room, and contestants are asked to perform a task. In the task, there is an allegation against Ashnoor that she fakes her sweetness. Farrhana Bhatt argues that Ashnoor's sweetness is fake. Farrhana mentions how she triggered Ashnoor once, and she successfully did it. Farrhana says that her brutal side was unveiled when Ashnoor was triggered, and so she fakes her sweetness.

Farrhana calls Tanya Mittal for support. Tanya shows support for Farrhana. Akshay asks contestants to come into the witness box if they want to support Ashnoor. All contestants come into the witness box except Kunickaa Sadanand. Eventually, it is declared that Ashnoor is sweet.

The second allegation is against Tanya Mittal that she plays the victim card. Kunickaa argues, explaining how she cries instead of defending herself. Tanya points out that Kunickaa targeted her mother. They get into an argument. Kunickaa then asks Nehal Chudasama to join her. Nehal supports Kunickaa's claim that Tanya plays the victim card. Mridul also mentions how Tanya easily cries. However, many contestants disagree with the fact that Tanya plays the victim card.

Saurabh Shukla interacts with the contestants

The contestants return to the living room. Saurabh Shukla joins Akshay to co-host. A new task is introduced. Baseer Ali is called and is asked to name the person who accuses others of their own mistakes. Baseer names Abhishek. However, the contestants mainly declare Kunickaa as the culprit.

The second statement is which contestant makes a small issue very big. All contestants vote for Nehal. The third statement is which contestant is fetching a partner in the house. The majority of contestants take Baseer's name.

Farah Khan returns to host

Farah Khan asks contestants to name the contestant whom they can never consider as a friend ever. The contestant has to put a red mark on that contestant's face with a hammer. Baseer Ali then declared that he wants to end his friendship with Nehal Chudasama. Farah expresses shock.

Nehal explains that his friendship with Baseer Ali hit rock bottom after the first captaincy task when she was crying. She shared that she told Baseer not to talk about her traumas to anyone, as there are cameras. However, Baseer spoke about it even though she asked him not to do it. Baseer argues that Nehal had already spoken about her traumas long ago, and even then, the cameras were there.

On the other hand, Amaal expressed his frustration that because of Nehal's trauma, a wrong narrative about him was set. While Nehal got emotional, expressing her side, Baseer and Amaal argued that she was purposely trying to set a narrative against them.

Later, Kunickaa Sadanand named Gaurav Khanna and said that she wants to close her friendship with him. Tanya Mittal said that she doesn't want to be friends with Nehal. Neelam Giri takes Farrhana's name. Nehal then names Baseer, declaring that she wants to end her friendship with him.

Zeishan Quadri decides to end his friendship with Nehal. Shehbaz Badesha named Tanya, Abhishek named Nehal, and Ashnoor also named Nehal. Farrhana Bhatt named Amaal, Awez and Nagma named Baseer, Gaurav named Kunickaa, and Amaal named Farrhana.

After this task, Farah announces Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar's eviction. First the filmmaker takes Natalia's name, and then Nagma's eviction is declared. Nagma and Awez get extremely emotional. The contestants then bid an emotional goodbye to Natalia and Nagma. Awez cries inconsolably after Nagma leaves the house.

Nehal breaks down while talking to Farrhana. They discuss Nehal and Amaal's performance in the captaincy task. Zeishan accuses Nehal of changing her statements. Nehal cries, explaining her side to Farrhana. Later, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna and Awez Darbar decide to make alliances.

Tanya and Amaal discuss the former's friendship with Farrhana. Later, Shehbaz Badesha engages in fun banter with Neelam, Nehal and Farrhana. Amaal teases him. After all contestants sleep, Amaal talks to the camera and opens up about his emotions of being a captain. He then sings a song. The episode ends.

