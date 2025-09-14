Hridayapoorvam Kerala Box Office: Mohanlal and Malavika Mohanan starrer continues winning streak, grosses Rs 38 crore in 18 days

Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, along with Malavika Mohanan and Sangeeth Prathap, is holding well at the box office. The movie recorded another good weekend in Kerala while approaching the Rs 40 crore gross mark.

Debuted with Rs 3.25 crore, Hridayapoorvam closed its opening week of 8 days at Rs 19.30 crore gross. The movie further recorded a strong hold and added Rs 14.90 crore to the tally in the second week. It entered the third weekend on a good note.

Hridayapoorvam adds Rs 3.80 crore in 3rd weekend, nears Rs 40 crore mark

Backed by Aashirvad Cinemas, Hridayapoorvam kicked off its third weekend by grossing Rs 90 lakh on Friday. The movie witnessed a good jump on Saturday and collected Rs 1.50 crore. Estimates suggest that the movie made another Rs 1.40 crore on the third Sunday, taking the third weekend cume to Rs 3.80 crore.

The total box office collection of Hridayapoorvam now stands at Rs 38 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The Mohanlal movie will soon surpass tthe Rs 40 crore mark in its home turf and then will march towards its final goal.

Day-wise box office collections of Hridayapoorvam in Kerala:

Day Gross Kerala Box Office 1 Rs 3.25 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore 3 Rs 2.55 crore 4 Rs 3.30 crore 5 Rs 2.05 crore 6 Rs 1.90 crore 7 Rs 1.90 crore 8 Rs 2.15 crore 9 Rs 3.00 crore 10 Rs 3.70 crore 11 Rs 3.50 crore 12 Rs 1.70 crore 13 Rs 1.30 crore 14 Rs 0.90 crore 15 Rs 0.80 crore 16 Rs 0.90 crore 17 Rs 1.50 crore 18 Rs 1.40 crore (est.) Total Rs 38 crore (est.)

Globally, Hridayapoorvam scored over Rs 70 crore by the end of its third weekend. It is expected to wrap its theatrical run around Rs 80 crore gross.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Madharaasi 2nd Weekend Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan starrer sees a jump but total stays below the mark, Collects Rs 61 crore in 10 days