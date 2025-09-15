Vash Box Office: Gujarati supernatural film records decent trend, wraps 3rd weekend at Rs 11.75 crore

Gujarati supernatural film, Vash Level 2, starring Janki Bodiwala in the lead role, recorded a decent run so far at the box office. The Krishnadeva Yagnik directorial opened with a good start but lost the momentum soon after its initial few days. The movie had the potential to emerge as a big hit for Gujarati cinema, but it is heading towards a decent performer.

Debuted with Rs 1.10 crore, the supernatural movie wrapped its opening week of 9-days at Rs 8.60 crore net at the Indian box office. Vash 2 further recorded a reasonable hold and crossed the Rs 10 crore mark on its second Monday, collecting just Rs 2.50 crore in the second week. The movie entered the third weekend with a low yet steady hold.

Vash Level 2 adds Rs 65 lakh to the tally in 3rd weeekend, targets Rs 13 crore finish

Co-starring Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar, Vash Level 2 collected Rs 15 lakh on its third Friday, followed by nominal jump on Saturday where it earned Rs 25 lakh. Estimates suggest that the movie remained flat on Sunday and recorded another Rs 25 lakh day.

The total box office collection of Vash Level 2 now stands at Rs 11.75 crore in 19 days at the Indian box office. Based on the current trends, the movie is all set to wind its theatrical run under Rs 13 crore net in India. The Janki Bodiwala movie has emerged as a successful venture, however, it was projected to perform much better.

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 1.10 crore 2 Rs 75 lakh 3 Rs 75 lakh 4 Rs 1.40 crore 5 Rs 1.75 crore 6 Rs 65 lakh 7 Rs 90 lakh 8 Rs 65 lakh 9 Rs 65 lakh 10 Rs 45 lakh 11 Rs 55 lakh 12 Rs 70 lakh 13 Rs 25 lakh 14 Rs 25 lakh 15 Rs 15 lakh 16 Rs 15 lakh 17 Rs 15 lakh 18 Rs 25 lakh 19 Rs 25 lakh (est.) Total Rs 11.75 crore net in 19 days

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

