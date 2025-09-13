Homebound Release date: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor starrer to hit screens across world on September 26

Homebound, starring Ishan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Now, the movie is slated for a global theatrical release as the makers announced its official release date.

Homebound Release date

Taking to their official social media handle, Dharma Productions announced that the release date is on September 26, 2025. Sharing the news, the makers wrote, “No feeling is final. #Homebound is releasing in cinemas on 26th September, worldwide.”

About Homebound

Homebound follows two childhood friends from northern India who dream of becoming police officers. As they prepare for the national police exam, their friendship is tested by rising pressures and societal expectations.

The film is inspired by a 2020 New York Times article A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway by Basharat Peer, who co-wrote the screenplay with Masaan fame Neeraj Ghaywan and Sumit Roy. Directed by Ghaywan, the film received a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes.

Interestingly, Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese serves as the executive producer of the film.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the director said, “I saw Neeraj’s first film, Masaan, in 2015, and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project for his second film, I was curious. I loved the story and the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema.”

The film is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and will be available for streaming on Netflix following its theatrical run.

Janhvi Kapoor’s next film

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in a lead role in the movie Param Sundari. Co-starring with Sidharth Malhotra, the Bollywood romantic comedy explored the story of Param, a guy from Delhi, who searches for his soulmate through an AI app.

His search leads him to Sundari, a Malayali girl who runs a homestay. What happens when these two culturally opposite worlds collide forms the premise of the film.

Looking ahead, the actress will be co-starring with Varun Dhawan in a movie titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The movie also has Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf as co-leads.

On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in the TV show The Royals, while Vishal Jethwa appeared in Party Till I Die.

