EXCLUSIVE: “Baaghi 4 moved me like Vaastav”: Sanjay Dutt opens up on face-off with Tiger Shroff

After the success of three Baaghi films, Tiger Shroff returns as Ronnie for the fourth time with the Sajid Nadiadwala-produced Baaghi 4. The A Harsha directorial is touted to be the most violent film of the franchise, with Tiger Shroff on a mission to take on Sanjay Dutt. According to sources, the action packed thriller is set against the backdrop of an intense love story, and features Sonam Bajwa and Harnaz Sandhu as female leads.

With just a day left for the release of Baaghi 4, Pinkvilla got in touch with Sanjay Dutt to know what got him on board the action thriller. The actor says, “My character in Baaghi 4 is extremely intense and brutal, yet you will feel for him by the time you leave the theatre. When I first heard the script, it moved me in a way I had not felt since Vaastav – it’s been a long time since I experienced that.”

Sanjay Dutt went ahead to inform that he went out of the way to prepare for the role alongside Tiger Shroff. “For this role, I really pushed myself: I bulked up, went through rigorous training, and worked incredibly hard,” he shared, quick to inform that the young energies on the set made him feel like a newcomer. “Honestly, Baaghi 4 made me feel like a newcomer on set again. Working with Sajid (Nadiadwala) always feels like coming back to home.”

The action star signed off hoping to hit the bullseye with Baaghi 4. “Baaghi 4 is going to be special for all of us. Hope, the audiences enjoy the film.” Baaghi 4 is slated to hit the big screen on September 5, 2025 and the tickets are now live for sale.

