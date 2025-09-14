EXCLUSIVE: Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, and Tusshar Kapoor join Mastii 4; Film aims at November 21 release

After the success of Masti and Grand Masti, the trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani are teaming up for the fourth time on Mastii 4. As reported by Pinkvilla before, the film is touted to be a story-led comedy like the first Masti film, and director Milap Milan Zaveri is opting for the ‘Reverse Masti’ approach in the film. Carrying forward the extra-marital affair concept of Masti franchise, the fourth Masti film will see both men and women will be indulging in an extra-marital affair. “It’s a comic battle of one upmanship between the two genders, a source shares.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the cast of Mastii 4 has gotten even bigger as the makers have roped in Arshad Warsi, Nargis Fakhri, and Tusshar Kapoor for key roles in the film. “While the lead cast of the film comprises of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, Mastii 4 has a big ensemble of Arshad Warsi, Genelia D Souza, Nargis Fakhri, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Ruhi Singh among others. The film has been shot in UK over a 40-day period and is presently in the post-production stage,” reveals a source close to the development.

We hear that the producers A Jhunhunwala, Ekta Kapoor, and Indra Kumar are looking to release Mastii 4 on November 21, 2025. “The edit is locked and other aspect of post-production is presently going on in full swing. The makers feel that a winter release in the non-exam period is perfect for a youth-heavy franchise like Mastii. An announcement of the same will be made shortly with a teaser,” the source adds.

Talking of Mastii 4, the franchise returns after the third Masti film titled Great Grand Masti, which landed in trouble back in 2016 owing to a leak on digital world weeks before the release. Meanwhile, Milap is presently gearing up for the release of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyaat on Diwali 2025. Indra Kumar on the other hand has Dhamaal 4 slated for Eid 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor gears up to start Laxman Utekar’s next in November; Begins training in classical dance