Amit Mishra retires from all forms of cricket after 25 years: ‘Countless memories and invaluable learnings…’

Amit Mishra steps away from cricket. The famed bowler of the Indian team has decided to retire from all forms of the game after 25 very successful years. In a statement shared on September 4, the star announced his retirement. With recurring injuries and a will to support the newcomers in the game, he has stepped back. After representing the Indian team for over 2 decades and performing for multiple IPL teams, he has impressed with his accomplishments.

Amit Mishra leaves cricket after quarter of a century for the sport

On Thursday, the right-arm leg-break bowler shared a statement announcing his decision to exit the sport. As quoted by NDTV he shared, “These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable. I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, Haryana Cricket Association, the support staff, my colleagues and to my family members who were with me all this while.” He contiuned with expressing gratitude to his supporters, “I would like to thank the fans whose love and support whenever and wherever I played made the journey memorable. Cricket has given me countless memories and invaluable learnings, and each moment on the ground has been a memory I’ll treasure for life.”

After making his debut for the Indian side in 2003 in a tri-series tournament against Bangladesh, Amit Mishra has constantly been a trustworthy player in the team. His last game for the Indian national team was back in 2017, post which he has continued playing in IPL and domestic cricket. He is known as the only bowler to have picked up three hattricks in their IPL career, all for three different teams, Delhi Daredevils in 2008, Kings XI Punjab in 2011, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013.

With his retirement, fans may miss the star on the pitch, however, Amit Mishra will continue to be involved in the game with his appearances as a commentator, mentor, and more in the future.

