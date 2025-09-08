EXCLUSIVE: Tanishaa Mukerji reveals her breakup with Uday Chopra was 'heartbreaking', opens up on parting ways with Armaan Kohli

Tanishaa Mukerji is a well-known actor in the Indian entertainment industry. Over the years, she has worked in numerous films and participated in various television reality shows. Just like her professional life, her personal life has also been a topic of discussion. Years ago, Tanishaa's relationship with Uday Chopra made headlines, although they eventually parted ways after a few years.

Advertisement

Tanishaa Mukerji talks about her breakup with Tanishaa Mukerji

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tanishaa Mukerji described how her breakup with Uday was 'heartbreaking'. She also spoke about her split from Armaan Kohli.

When asked about her heartbreak after her relationship with Armaan Kohli ended, Tanishaa mentioned, "Voh itna heartbreak nahi tha (It wasn't that big heartbreak)."

She elaborated that while people perceived it as a big heartbreak due to media coverage, it was not as impactful for her personally.

Watch Tanishaa Mukerji's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Tanisha claimed, "I was more heartbroken jab mera Uday (Uday Chopra) ke sath breakup hua. Because we were friends. We were very close and we have known each other for a very long time."

Reflecting on her experiences with heartbreak, she shared, "I am the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things. I just can't help it. I believe that whatever happens, happens for the good."

Advertisement

She emphasized that she views heartbreak as a part of life and moves on from it. The actress stated that she enjoys the feeling of falling in love and cherishes the experiences it brings.

Tanisha opens up about her coping mechanism

When asked about her coping mechanism, Tanisha shared, "Humare sabke pass negative tendencies hai (We all have negative tendencies." She explained that it depends on the situation. Tanisha added, "If it's a work thing I am upset about, I definitely need to talk to my mum about it. Usually, it's just my mum."

Kajol's sister revealed that she seeks advice only from her mother because she feels she has given her the best advice since childhood. Mukerji mentioned how she doesn't often seek her friends' advice when she is stuck with a work problem, as not many understand the film industry.

The Bigg Boss 7 fame expressed that she has faced many situations since childhood. She recalled that in her childhood, she used to be upset because her mom was a working woman and didn't stay with her much, unlike her friends' mothers, who stayed at home. She shared that she used to discuss this with her mum, who would explain things to her.

Advertisement

Tanishaa said, "That's the beauty of my mother. She never treated us like children." The actress said that her mother never explained things to her as a child, but as an adult. She shared that this is her coping mechanism.

Speaking about her heartbreaks, Tanishaa mentioned that when she faces heartbreak, she eats chocolate as a way to cope. She expressed that she binge eats chocolates to get over heartbreaks.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 7 THROWBACK: When Kushal Tandon defied rules and tried to escape house after altercation with Tanishaa Mukerji