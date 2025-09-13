Son Ye Jin recalls traveling without worry in past, says post-marriage and motherhood has made vacationing 'harder'

Son Ye Jin has stepped back into the industry after welcoming her first son, post-marriage with Hyun Bin. The actress is one of the members from the cast of the film directed by Park Chan Wook and titled The No. 1 Must-Watch Movie This Year. While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, alongside the other cast members and the director, the actress touched upon the challenges that have come along with becoming a mother.

Ye Jin shared that she loves to travel and had made a point to head out to different locations after every project. However, with a child around, it is difficult for her to plan vacations.

Son Ye Jin talks about difficulties she faces in planning vacations after embracing motherhood

While joining the rest of her cast members for a discussion over the new film, Son Ye Jin shared her likes and the challenges of motherhood. She said, “I’ve always loved traveling, and after finishing a project, I would always go on a trip. But after having children, it’s much harder now.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the director, Wook, talked about the actress’ role in the new project. He revealed, “I thought she might refuse, so I prepared myself. But what I found impressive was her request: ‘Please make sure that after the movie is released, my friends don’t ask, ‘Why did you do that?’”

Speaking of her casting and adding to the filmmaker’s statements, Ye Jin went on to share, “I sort of threatened the director.” She added, “To keep that promise, I kept revising the script and paid so much attention to the editing. I can confidently say that this one issue is resolved.”

As for the rest of the cast members of the movie, Son Ye Jin is joined by Lee Byung Hun, Lee Sung Min, Park Hee Soon, and Yeom Hye Ran.

ALSO READ: Hyun Bin was 'uninterested' in marriage until meeting Son Ye Jin; here's why actor 'didn't expect' to become father soon