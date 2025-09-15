Dashavatar Opening Weekend Box Office: Dilip Prabhakar starrer scores excellent results; Collects Rs 3.75 crore in 3 days

Marathi film Dashavatar, directed by Subodh Khanolkar, is performing extremely well at the box office. The suspense thriller film starring legendary Marathi actor Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead role, along with Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon, has recorded an excellent opening weekend in India.

Dashavatar collects Rs 3.25 crore in opening weekend, all eyes are on Monday test

Distributed by Zee Studios, Dashavatar debuted with Rs 50 lakh on its opening day. The movie further witnessed a good jump on the second day and collected Rs 1.25 crore. Estimates suggest that the suspense thriller recorded another spike on the third day and minted Rs 1.50 crore, ending its weekend with an upward trajectory and a superb growth.

The total box office collection of Dashavatar now stands at Rs 3.25 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie has taken an excellent start. Now all eyes are now on its Monday hold and then on the weekdays. If the movie manages to trend well, it will end up being a successful venture at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore Total Rs 3.75 crore

Dashavatar met with positive word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics, which is fueling its box office run. As usual, Dilip Prabhavalkar is winning praises for his brilliant performance. Going by the current trends, the movie is likely to hold well further and record a good opening week.

Since Marathi cinema hasn't seen many successful ventures this year, Dashavatar came as a ray of hope. If all goes well, it will end the dearth of a clean Hit movie for the Marathi film industry. For the unversed, the last hit Marathi film was Jarann, which was released in June 2025.

