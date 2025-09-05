Hardik Pandya debuts NEW hairstyle ahead of Asia Cup, fans say ‘old Pandya is back’

The new era of Hardik Pandya has arrived, and it’s here to stay! The Indian all-rounder debuted a new hairstyle on Thursday, impressing fans. Taking to his Instagram to share a bunch of photos with his 42.6 million followers, the star wrote, ‘New me’. It was accompanied by 5 shots of his new hairstyle as the cricketer posed in sunglasses, enhancing his overall appeal. The right-arm medium pacer arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening, in preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup. The squad will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with Shubman Gill acting as the Vice Captain.

Hardik Pandya goes for a blast from the past with new blonde hair color

31-year-old cricketer Hardik Pandya debuted his pink-tinted blonde hair color to his millions of fans, who took to his comments section to praise his new look. They recalled his past blonde hair color, which proved to be a hit among spectators and on the pitch. The heavy on the head and trimmed on the sides look made for an impressive affair for the right-hand batsman.

Meanwhile, India is set to face the UAE in the first match of the Asia Cup on September 10, as the hosts and defending champions face off in their Group A match. This will be followed by the highly anticipated game against Pakistan on September 14 and Oman on September 19.

The full team includes Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh. The reserves for this tournament will be Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

The Mumbai Indians captain will aim to bring his experience and swagger to the Indian team as they try to reclaim the trophy once again.

