Why is Madison Beer being credited for Justin Herbert's LA Chargers' win against Travis Kelce's Chiefs? New WAG addition explored

The Los Angeles Chargers pulled off a thrilling 27-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. But, the post-game chatter wasn’t about playbooks or quarterback ratings—it was about Madison Beer, the pop star rumored to be dating Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. She has grabbed all the eyeballs after the game, and netizens have given her the title of ‘good luck charm’ behind Herbert’s standout performance.

Fans reacting to Los Angeles Chargers winning against Kansas City Chiefs

Madison Beer has had no involvement with the team, but her involvement with Herbert has become the talk of the town. Social media is flooded with comments crediting her with giving Herbert the energy and motivation to lead his team to victory. One of the fans wrote, “Madison Beer at the game? No wonder Herbert’s throwing missiles.” Another fan wrote, “Well, safe to say, the Chargers got their first win in the Madison beer era!” These comments were followed by others like, “Justin Herbert can thank Madison Beer for this performance,” “Madison Beer might make Herbert QB1 of the league.”

What is Madison Beer Effect?

Though neither Beer nor Herbert has confirmed their relationship, the mere suggestion of a connection is enough to launch a full-blown fan theory. A hashtag with the name Madison Beer Effect is going viral on social media, and fans have been talking about it. If you are someone wondering what the Madison beer effect is? Then let us tell you that it is a fan-made narrative attributing to Herbert’s performance in the match where his rumored girlfriend, Madison Beer, was present.

The rumors of a relationship between Herbert and Beer started when the quarterback was seen on the sets of one of the singer’s shoots. Madison appeared to introduce him to other crew members. They were later seen hanging out in LA over the weekend.

