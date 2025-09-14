Lokah Worldwide Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's superhero film surpasses Mohanlal's Thudarum, becomes 3rd biggest grosser

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead roles, is storming the box office left, right, and center. The superhero movie isn't stopping anytime soon, as the movie has witnessed another massive weekend at the box office, setting new benchmarks for the upcoming releases.

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Mohanlal's one of the biggest blockbusters, Thudarum, at the worldwide box office. The Dominic Arun directorial stormed over Rs 237 crore gross globally, crossing Thudarum's approximate Rs 235 crore cume, in just 17 days.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra set to overtake Manjummel Boys on 3rd Sunday

The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer claimed the third spot among the biggest grossers of Malayalam cinema at the worldwide box office. It is now only Rs 5 crore away from overtaking Manjummel Boys' lifetime earnings of Rs 242.25 crore gross, which is all set to be achieved by the end of the 3rd weekend today.

Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is witnessing a dream run at the box office. The way it is performing, even achieving the No. 1 spot by beating L2 Empuraan, is very under the radar. However, it will need to continue a strong box office trend in the fourth week as well.

Talking about the Kerala box office, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra has already surpassed Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan, as you read. The movie is on track to surpass Tovino Thomas’ survival-drama 2018 and then march towards the Rs 100 crore box office club.

Top 5 biggest grossers of Malayalam cinema worldwide:

Movies Box Office L2 Empuraan Rs 265 crore (approx) Manjummel Boys Rs 242.25 crore Lokah Chapter One- Chandra Rs 237 crore (approx.) Thudarum Rs 235 crore (approx.) 2018 Rs 174.25 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

