13 New OTT releases in September: Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, Only Murders in the Building Season 5 and Alice in Borderland Season 3

A lot of exciting releases await fans this month, ranging from horror to suspense, thriller, and more! Take your pick for a top-level watchlist from our all-encompassing list below.

1. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Wednesday and her team of troublemakers return with a fierce determination to the Nevermore Academy, where her family, friends, new mysterious happenings, and old issues resurface, threatening to take control.

Advertisement

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Fred Armisen

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 3, 2025

2. Countdown: Canelo vs Crawford

Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford get ready for a showdown like never before. This docu-style series follows the days leading up to their super middleweight boxing match as the two navigate their worries and troubles for a highly anticipated play.

Cast: Canelo Álvarez, Terence Crawford

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 4, 2025

3. The Paper

The much-talked-about spin-off to The Office, The Paper, will be on the screens soon! With the threat of newspapers shutting down altogether, the team behind a rapidly declining publisher tries its best to stay afloat—the classic mokumentary-style narration of the original returns with a refound fervor this time around.

Cast: Michael Keaton, Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei, Randy Quaid, Robert Duval

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: September 4, 2025

4. Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Just like the name of the show, this season of the famed release focuses on yet another murder. This time, it’s the beloved doorman, Lester, played by Teddy Coluca.

Advertisement

Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez

Where to watch: JioHotstar, Hulu

Release Date: September 9, 2025

5. aka Charlie Sheen

Seven years into his sobriety journey, actor Charlie Sheen takes to the screen once again to tell his story via a two-part documentary talking about his successful Hollywood days, the steep fall that followed soon after, and where he stands currently.

Cast: Charlie Sheen

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 10, 2025

6. Call the Midwife Series 14

Set in the early 1970s, the show follows as the team faces more challenges in the form of new diseases, complex cases, a court case threatening to shatter their standing, and more hurdles.

Cast: Jenny Agutter, Laura Main, Cliff Parisi, Judy Parfitt, Helen George, Stephen McGann, Natalie Quarry

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: September 15, 2025

7. The Morning Show Season 4

As the merger comes into play, the underlying issues return to The Morning Show with new-age technologies like AI and deepfake threatening to take away their jobs.

Advertisement

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Mark Duplass, Billy Crudup, Jon Hamm, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release Date: September 17, 2025

8. The Devil Is Busy

The documentary focuses on the nurses, doctors and other staff members of a real-life women's healthcare clinic in Atlanta, Georgia, as many dangers knock on their doors.

Cast: Tracii

Where to watch: HBO Original

Release Date: September 23, 2025

9. Slow Horses Season 5

The fifth installment of the British spy thriller drama focuses on a terrorist attack and the many political decisions that take place in the background.

Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Christopher Chung.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Release Date: September 24, 2025

10. Alice in Borderland Season 3

Arisu and Usagi return to the Borderland despite the many threats that await them and past experiences. The Joker card comes into play as the two maneuver through troublesome happenings in the game.

Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Kento Kaku

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 25, 2025

11. House of Guinness

The show follows the famed family behind the beverage Guinnessin 19th-century Ireland and New York, where the demise of Benjamin Guinness wreaks havoc in the brewing company. His four children stand at the center of the story.

Cast: Louis Partridge, Anthony Boyle, Emily Fairn, Fionn O'Shea, David Wilmot, James Norton, Jack Gleeson

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 25, 2025

12. Wayward

A boarding school called Tall Pines forms the backdrop of this dark, genre-bending limited series where teenage girls are sent. They experience unbelievable manipulation and psychological troubles while in the facility.

Cast: Mae Martin, Brandon Jay McLaren, Sarah Gadon, Patrick J. Adams, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Patrick Gallagher

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: September 25, 2025

13. Law & Order, Season 25

Detective Vincent Riley and the newbie try to fill the hollow space left by the departure of Detective Jalen Shaw. With new and tougher cases to solve, the show returns to its familiar setting.

Cast: Reid Scott, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn

Where to watch: Prime Video

Release Date: September 26, 2025

ALSO READ: 23 OTT Releases This Week (September 1 to September 7): Wednesday Season 2 Part 2, Kammattam, Rise and Fall and Inspector Zende