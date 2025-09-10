Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle India Box Office Preview: Japanese Anime film runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day

A new wave of cinema is incoming, and leading from the front to change the landscape of cinema in India are the Japanese Anime films. While the post pandemic era has seen micro successes in the anime space with films like Suzume, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training and Shinchan: Our Dinosaur Story managing to do business in India. The coming Friday, September 12, is seeing the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and the Sony Pictures production is headed for a historic start in India. The film has been certified U/A with an approved run time of 2 hours and 35 minutes.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is seeing an all India release by Sony Pictures India and the distributor is looking at a release on about 1700 screens. There is an increase in screen based on audience demand, as the initial idea was to do a platform release on 700 screens. The advance bookings opened on Saturday, and the response has been phenomenal to say the least. The film has rewritten all records, as it is headed to compete with not just other Anime films, but several films from Hollywood and Hindi film industry too.

As on Wednesday at 7 PM, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has sold 1,40,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a closure in the north of 2,00,000 tickets in the chains alone. The pre-sales of Demon Slayer will be higher than films like Saiyaara, Housefull 5, War 2, Mission Impossible 8, and Sikandar among others. In-fact, it could also top Chhaava, and The Conjuring to clock the #1 advance booking of 2025 in India.

The film will be high on advance and low on spot bookings, as the anime fan community has already shown their urgency in pre-sales. The first day of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is expected to be in the range of Rs 13.00 crore to Rs 15.00 crore, and the film will be the #1 Anime Film of all time in India in less than a day.

The advances are spread through for the entire weekend, and the film is expected to score in the range of Rs 40.00 crore in 3-days flat, which spells nothing but blockbuster. The reports in the west are extraordinary, so the hope will be on the film to create a fomo and expand the anime community in India. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

