Mirai (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office: Teja Sajja starrer witnesses an upward trend, Collects Rs 7 crore in 3 days

Teja Sajja's latest release Mirai is performing decently at the box office. The fantasy action adventure film opened on a reasonable figure and then witnessed an upward trend over the weekend, indicating the acceptance of the subject among the Hindi audience.

Distributed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in Hindi, the Teja Sajja starrer debuted with Rs 1.40 crore net, which was lower than HanuMan’s Day 1 box office figure in North India. Mirai further recorded a good jump and collected Rs 2.40 crore on the second day, making a total of Rs 3.80 crore net in two days.

Mirai registers another jump, closes weekend at Rs 7 crore

Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, Mirai netted an estimated Rs 3.20 crore on Sunday, registering a jump of 35 percent over Saturday. The total weekend cume of Mirai now stands at Rs 7 crore net at the Hindi box office.

So far the movie has witnessed a decent run in Hindi. The real test will begin now from its first Monday and then on the weekdays. If it manages to hold well, it will reach a respectable number in North India.

Can Mirai surpass HanuMan in Hindi?

Mirai has recorded a lower opening weekend in Hindi compared to HanuMan. For the record, the Prasanth Varma-directed superhero movie closed its weekend at Rs 11.75 crore net in Hindi. Going by the current trends and buzz among the audience, Mirai is likely to remain much behind HanuMan at the box office, unless the movie witnesses a miraculous jump ahead.

The movie will face a clash with Jolly LLB 3, which is slated to hit the big screens from September 19, 2025.

Day-wise opening weekend box office collection of Mirai in Hindi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.40 crore 2 Rs 2.40 crore 3 Rs 3.20 crore (est.) Total Rs 7.00 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

