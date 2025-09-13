Ariana Grande Admits to Ticketing Issues For Upcoming Tour Eternal Sunshine: ‘I've Been on the Phone Every Second’

Ariana Grande is all set to head out on a tour after a 6-year hiatus. The actress-singer announced her Eternal Sunshine concert dates a couple of days ago, getting the fans excited for her performances.

Ahead of kick-starting the concerts, the Wicked star went on to update the fans about the ticket seller issue. Taking to her social media platform, Grande shared that she is personally looking into the matter and will get the problem fixed soon.

The tour has been announced to go on the floors from 2026, and it will kick off with the North American leg.

Ariana Grande shares an update over the ticket seller issue

On her Instagram story, the musician shared an update over the ticket seller issue, which the fans have been facing. She wrote, “Hi my angels, I have been on set all week, but I wanted to let you know that what’s been happening with the secondary ticket resellers has been brought to my attention, and of course I am incredibly bothered by it.”

She further stated, “I’ve been on the phone every second of my free time fighting for a solution. I hear you, and hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into your hands instead of theirs. It’s not right.”

The actress concluded her message by mentioning, “I just wanted you to know that my team and I see it and that I care very much, and we will do, and are doing, everything we can.”

Meanwhile, as for Ariana’s upcoming Eternal Sunshine concerts, the musician will kickstart her tour in Oakland. In the later months, the actress will head to Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, and more.

The Eternal Sunshine tour will begin in June 2026.

