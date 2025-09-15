Paresh Rawal shares MAJOR UPDATE on Hera Pheri 3 shooting: ‘A lot has happened…’

Ever since the news of Hera Pheri 3 came out, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. But there have been many glitches on the way after Paresh Rawal stepped out of the project due to some misunderstandings with Akshay Kumar. Later, they mended their ways, and it was announced that Baburao is not going anywhere. Now in an interview, the veteran actor has shared some major updates about the shoot schedule of the comedy caper, also starring Suniel Shetty.

Paresh Rawal shares update on Hera Pheri 3 shoot

Talking to News 18, Paresh Rawal revealed that Hera Pheri 3 is a work in progress and that they will start shooting the film in February-March next year. But his exit from the film has caused a financial setback for the production house, which led to a legal action by Akshay Kumar. Talking about this, the Welcome actor revealed that he had returned his signing amount with interest. On being questioned whether this move affected his relationship with the director Priyadarshan? The actor stated, “A lot has happened, but that hasn’t soured my relationship with Priyadarshan.”

Paresh further added, “aise Rishta kharaab nahi hota hai.” In fact, he shared that this event has further solidified their equation. Because of all of this, they now know each other in a sharper and better way. The wounds have healed, and their relationship has become very transparent, reveals Rawal.

Talking about Paresh Rawal’s collaboration with Priyadarshan then these two have recently wrapped up the filmmaker’s Bollywood comeback film Bhoot Bangla. Hera Pheri 3 will mark their 15th film together.

Paresh Rawal on Baburao’s spin-off

Paresh Rawal had once expressed interest in a Baburao Ganpatrao Apte spin-off, but now it looks like the chances of such a film are slim. Talking about this, the actor revealed that they haven’t discussed a spin-off on Baburao. “A film is a collaborative effort. I don’t think Baburao can exist on his own. You’ll need Shyam and Raju too,” he concludes.

ALSO READ: Who is Mrunal Thakur’s ex-boyfriend? All about her rumored affair with Sharad Tripathi