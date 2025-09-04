The Conjuring: Last Rites India Box Office Preview: Vera Farmiga & Patrick Wilson starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking, & opening day

The final instalment of Conjuring franchise, Last Rites is all set to hit the big screen on September 5, 2025 marking the return of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson. The horror film has been certified A – Adults Only by the Central Board of Film Certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 15 minutes. The film has select premieres at IMAX properties starting mid-night on September 4, and the responses to the pre-sales have been extraordinary to say the least.

Advertisement

The distributor, Warner Brothers India is going wide with The Conjuring: Last Rites in India with a release on about 2200 screens. The advances for The Conjuring opened a while back, and with 8 hours to go, Last Rites has sold 1,50,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a closing in the range of 2,00,000 tickets.

To put things to perspective, the pre-sales of The Conjuring: Last Rites will be higher than films like Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning (1.65 lakh), Jurassic World: Rebirth (56,000 tickets), Fantastic 4 (66,000 tickets), and F1 (55,00 tickets) among others. The first day of The Conjuring: Last Rites is expected to be in the range of Rs 13.00 crore to Rs 15.00 crore nett in India, which is not just the biggest ever for the franchise, but the biggest ever for a straight horror film in the country.

There is a scope to go higher depending on walk-ins, but the film will face capacity issues at some point of time, as there is competition and screen division all across the board. Hollywood films are usually high on advance and low on spot, but horror is a rather ‘massy genre’, and hence, The Conjuring could perform different from the other films.

Advertisement

The sales for The Conjuring are encouraging for the entire weekend, as the film has sold 87,000 tickets for Saturday and 60,000 tickets for Sunday. The overall 3-day weekend sale of Conjuring the national chains is around 3,00,000 tickets, which spells nothing but a blockbuster.

The Conjuring is a HIT before arrival and the trend over the weekdays will tell us if it escalates the status to Super Hit or Blockbuster. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal to Sicily for Love & War’s climax