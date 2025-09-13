Diljit Dosanjh was ‘shocked’ on meeting Aryan Khan for the first time for The B***ads of Bollywood collab, here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is proving to be quite a talented star kid with each passing day. From being a writer to a director and now a singer in The Ba***ds of Bollywood’s latest song Tenu Ki Pata, the little Khan is making sure to get the excitement levels of all his fans a notch higher. Recently, King Khan thanked Diljit Dosanjh for lending his melodious voice to this track. In return, what the Punjabi singer said left all the fans in awe.

Diljit Dosanjh praises Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan took to his X handle after the release of Tenu Ki Pata from The Ba***ds of Bollywood and thanked Diljit Dosanjh, he wrote, “A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji….you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u!”

In response, the singer wrote, “Sir Baut Pyar Ji Aryan V is so adorable.. The first time I met him in the studio, it felt like I was meeting you. Which was totally shocking for me.. That Aryan can also play the guitar and sings just as well. When I was dubbing the song, he knew every single note of the song .. God bless him RESPECT.”

In the BTS clip shared earlier on social media, we could see Aryan Khan video calling his dad to make him talk to Diljit while they were recording for Tenu Ki Pata. The Jawan star told the Punjabi singer that his son will now get famous because he is collaborating with him.

Meanwhile, Diljit was blown away when director turned singer Aryan gave him a taste of his vocals recorded for Tenu Ki Pata. Much like Diljit, the entire internet was shook on finding out that Aryan can sing!

More about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Backed by Gauri Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is not only directed by Aryan Khan but also written by him. Additionally, the creative team also has Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan as co-creators. The show features Sahher, Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.



Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment on a massive scale, the upcoming show will stream on Netflix from September 18 onwards.



