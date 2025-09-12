EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s next titled HAQ; Aims at a November 7 release

After successfully directing multiple content for the digital medium, director Suparn Varma is all set to bring a hard-hitting drama to the big screen. According to sources close to the development, the filmmaker has signed Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam for his next, and has also silently wrapped up shooting for the film. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Suparn Varma’s next with Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam has been titled HAQ, and the film is inspired by an incredible true story.

A source shares, “HAQ has been produced by Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios. It is inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement of Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan – a case that shook the nation. The exact details have been kept under wraps, but the controversial theme and the courtroom proceedings have the potential to stir a public discourse.” The film marks the return of Yami Gautam to the real-life space yet again after the success of Article 370 and will be her first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi.

That’s not all. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the team has locked a solid teaser for the hard-hitting courtroom drama, and the unit is expected to explode the digital world soon. An insider shares, “The teaser of HAQ is locked and the ones who have seen it can’t stop raving about the content. The teaser will also officially confirm the release date of Haq.” Our source confirms that team of HAQ is looking at a November 7, 2025 release, and the same will be officially announced with the teaser.

The Suparn Varma directorial features Emraan Hashmi as a sharp yet morally conflicted lawyer, whereas Yami Gautam will be seen as a woman at the heart of a justice battle spanning years. “The post-production work is currently going on in full swing,” the source concludes. For those unaware, the Supreme Court ruling in the case Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case was in the favour of woman rights. HAQ also features Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Hussain, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

