Who is Andrei Koscheev? Meet Shriya Saran’s husband, 3 years younger entrepreneur and tennis player

Shriya Saran, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Mirai alongside Teja Sajja, often makes headlines not just for her work but also for her personal life. The actress has been married to Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev since 2018. The couple are parents to a daughter named Radha and frequently share glimpses of their family moments on social media.

Andrei Koscheev’s career and achievements

Andrei Koscheev is a Russian entrepreneur and sports enthusiast. According to Starsunfolded, he received the Best Young Entrepreneur Award in 2015. He holds a diploma in general management and has successfully established himself in the business field. Apart from entrepreneurship, Andrei is also an accomplished tennis player. He has played tennis at the national level and has even competed against his brother Nikita several times.

Here’s how Shriya and Andrei handle social media trolling

Despite their strong relationship, Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev are often targeted by trolls online. In a past interview with ETimes, Shriya revealed how they deal with harsh comments. The actress shared, “If it’s funny, Andrei will read and we will laugh and discuss it with a cup of coffee but recently something really bad was written about him. They said, ‘Gore se kyun shaadi ki?’ Andrei really got offended, he said that he is a human being first. I consoled him and told him, we laugh at the funny trolls, so we will have to deal with these ones as well and just let this go.”

Shriya further added, “From then, it’s almost become like a ritual that we both don’t read anything that is written about us. He doesn’t Google me and I don’t Google myself. We don’t read the comments unless they are written by our family and friends. Otherwise, we don’t read, we don’t care.”

Shriya has often recalled instances that show Andrei Koscheev’s thoughtful nature. Speaking with TOI City, she shared how he once surprised her in St. Petersburg by taking her around the shooting locations of her 2004 film Arjun with Mahesh Babu. “That was the cutest thing he had done,” Shriya said, admitting that she herself did not remember the spots but Andrei had researched them for her.

Today, while Shriya Saran continues to shine on the professional front with Mirai crossing Rs 26 crores in just two days, her husband Andrei Koscheev remains a strong support system in her personal life. The couple’s bond, built on mutual respect and understanding, continues to inspire their fans across the globe.

