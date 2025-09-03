EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal to Sicily for Love & War’s climax

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love & War is among the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, riding on a formidable star-cast of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. The film went on floors in November 2024, and the filmmaker has been shooting for it extensively with the leading trio ever since then. Around 125 days of shoot is already completed, and a big schedule is presently underway on a mammoth set in Mumbai.

Advertisement

While the Mumbai schedule will go on till mid-of-October, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to fly off to Italy for a major schedule of Love & War from the second half of October. A source shares, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is going international with Love & War. The director is going to shoot the climax scene of the film in Italy, Sicily. It’s planned as a massive schedule across the city, making this one of the grandest shoots of the film.”

The source further informs that the climax of Love & War promises a major dramatic high to the entire tale, as SLB plays to put the acting talent of Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky to the forefront. “SLB loves to shoot larger-than-life dramatic moments, and the climax of Love & War will be drama at its peak with romance in the backdrop. He plans to shoot a prolonged climax sequence across Sicily, exploring THE diverse landscape of the city. Through the schedule, he will also shoot for a song with the three characters. He will be stationed abroad for almost a month,” the source adds.

Advertisement

Love & War is confirmed for a March 20, 2026 and the team is looking to call it a wrap on the film by December end/early January. SLB along with his team has already edited a large chunk of the already shot portions, and much like his previous films, the shooting and edit work is going on hand-in-hand. “There is no delay in the release of Love & War. It is arriving on the long holiday period starting from March 20, 2025.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham reboots Force; Teams up with Bhav Dhulia for Force 3