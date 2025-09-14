The Conjuring 4 Second Weekend Box Office: Vera Farmiga’s horror saga slows down, Netts Rs 75 crore in 10 days

The Hollywood horror movie, The Conjuring: Last Rites starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead roles, slowed down after a good start at the Indian box office. Serving as the ninth and final instalment in the much-loved The Conjuring Universe, the latest Warner Bros Pictures’ outing wrapped its second weekend slightly under the Rs 75 crore net mark in India.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites opened with a record Rs 16.90 crore, excluding paid previews of Rs 42 lakh. The horror flick wrapped its opening week at Rs 65.82 crore net in India, which is an impressive figure to say the least, though biz should have been higher given the extraordinary opening day.

The Conjuring: Last Rites adds Rs 8.50 crore in second weekend, becomes second biggest grosser of its genre

Last Rites entered the second weekend by storming Rs 2 crore on Friday, followed by decent Rs 3.50 crore on Saturday. According to estimates, the Vera Farmiga movie added around Rs 3 crore to the tally on Sunday, taking the second weekend to Rs 8.50 crore net.

The total cume of The Conjuring: Last Rites is near Rs 75 crore net and the movie has emerged as the second highest grossing Hollywood horror movie in India. It remained only behind The Conjuring 2, which is likely to be surpassed by next week.

Day-wise box office collections of The Conjuring: Last Rites in India:

Day Box Office Previews Rs 0.42 crore 1 Rs 16.90 crore 2 Rs 17.00 crore 3 Rs 15.25 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 5.45 crore 6 Rs 3.25 crore 7 Rs 2.65 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore 9 Rs 3.50 crore 10 Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 74.32 crore net in India

Though the overall picture of Last Rites looks very encouraging, its box office trends post the opening weekend have been pretty underwhelming. One of the major reasons behind its below par trends is mixed-bag audience reaction. Had the movie met with a positive reception, it would have easily surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark, which is now a bleak dream.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

