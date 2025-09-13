Bigg Boss Tamil 9 locks premiere date: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show on OTT and TV

Vijay Sethupathi is returning with a brand new season of Bigg Boss Tamil, bringing back more chaos, drama, and unforgettable moments. As the ninth edition of the show gears up for its release, here are the key details regarding its streaming and broadcast.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is slated to hit the OTT platform JioHotstar with a grand premiere on October 5, 2025. In addition to streaming, the show will also be broadcast on the television channel Vijay TV.

With the grand release just days away, the platform shared an official post and wrote, “Paaka paaka dhaan puriyum, poka poka dhaan theriyum. (You will understand only by watching, and you will realize as it goes on.) Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 | Grand Launch – From October 5.”

More details about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 features Vijay Sethupathi as the host, marking his second consecutive season. While more information about this season’s theme and the contestants is yet to be revealed, fans are eagerly anticipating Sethupathi’s unique charisma and engaging hosting style to once again steal the show.

About Bigg Boss Tamil 8

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 premiered on JioHotstar (then Disney+Hotstar) and Vijay TV on October 6, 2024. The show ran for 105 days and featured 24 housemates, including wild-card entries.

The 8th season of the show introduced Vijay Sethupathi’s debut as a host. Before him, Kamal Haasan had hosted the show for 7 consecutive seasons before stepping down to focus on his theatrical ventures.

The finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 8 took place on January 19, 2025, with Muthukumaran Jegatheesan taking home the crown. Meanwhile, Darbar actress Soundariya Nanjundan finished as the runner-up on the show.

Vijay Sethupathi’s recent films

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the lead role for the romantic action comedy Thalaivan Thalaivii, co-starring with Nithya Menen and directed by Pandiraaj.

Looking ahead, the actor is currently filming for his next project with director Puri Jagannadh, tentatively titled PuriSethupathi. The upcoming film is touted to be an action entertainer with Samyuktha and Tabu playing pivotal roles.

In addition, Sethupathi also has the Mysskin directorial Train in his lineup of releases.

