Here’s why Dhanashree Verma cannot like gold after divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘Jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo…’

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal may have been divorced, but there are some things from their past that stick with them even today. The best example is of the influencer being labelled as a Gold Digger even today. Verma is a part of Ashneer Grover’s reality show currently, and was subtly addressed as a gold digger by a co-contestant. This left the choreographer to respond in a way that is going viral.

Dhanashree Verma’s reply to Arjun Bijlani on choosing a gold bag

The promo for the upcoming episode of the reality show showed that the contestants were paired up and made to choose between a gold bag worth Rs 2 lakh and a silver bag worth Rs 1 lakh. Dhanashree Verma was paired with Arjun Bijlani, who told her that Diamonds and Silver don’t suit him, only Gold suits him. What the choreographer replied was full of irony and an indirect dig at the online hate she has been receiving after her divorce.

Dhashreee quipped, “Ye line toh main bol nahi sakti. Agar maine ye line bol di toh jo mujhe pyaar milne vala hoga vo bhi nahi milega.” (I cannot say this line at all because if I say this, then I won’t even get the love that I am going to get.)

Dhanashree Verma on keeping in touch with Yuzvendra Chahal after divorce

Recently, in Farah Khan’s new vlog, Dhanashree Verma revealed that she has been keeping in touch with Chahal through messages. The Om Shanti Om director asked Verma about her lifestyle, questioning, “Is this the first time you’re living alone? First, you were with your parents, then you married Yuzi and lived with him. Both of you had come to my party…"

In response, the internet star shared that things have “settled down” between her and Chahal. “I am in touch with Yuzi also on messages. He used to call me maa; he is sweet only."

Meanwhile, Dhanashree Verma and Farah Khan were last seen together in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, wherein the former was a wildcard contestant and the filmmaker took a seat at the judges' panel.

