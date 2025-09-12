Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An’s Surely Tomorrow locks OTT release, know where to watch rom-com Korean drama online

Park Seo Joon, famous for his work in Itaewon Class, The Marvels, as well as Jinny’s Kitchen, and Won Ji An, who became famous thanks to Squid Game S2-3, HeartBeat, and D.P., are joining forces for the upcoming romance comedy Korean drama called Surely Tomorrow. Previously known by its Korean title’s English translation, Waiting for Kyeongdo, the romance series is all set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Surely Tomorrow brings Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An’s love story to the screens

With direction from Lim Hyun Wook (King the Land, Reflection of You) and a story by Yu Young Ah (Thirty-Nine, Divorce Attorney Shin), Surely Tomorrow is gearing up to tell the story of two people whose intertwined lives give them not one, not two, but three chances at love. After initially being involved at the age of 20, they take on different paths only to meet in their late twenties as dependable but young adults. It does not work out between them once again, and their breakup leaves them separated from each other’s lives.

Fate presents them with a third chance many years later as they take on being in their thirties. However, much has changed since the last time they crossed paths. Lee Kyeong Do is now an entertainment journalist who is tasked with covering the latest updates and all the nitty-gritty details of a sensational scandal that breaks between a power couple. Meanwhile, Seo Ji Woo is the wife of the man who is at the center of the issue, breaking away from her troubled relationship as a celebrity. As all eyes focus on the famed duo, the dilemma of their history and duty to his career stand in front of Lee Kyeong Do.

With nostalgia comes a lot of pain and sorrow, but also the memories of their many times together in the past, which have framed them as people. Surely Tomorrow follows their story through years of growth as individuals with a lot of shared moments. A premiere date has not been confirmed for the show as of now.

